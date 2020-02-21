LISTEN: Ashlinn Gray releases new single 'Best Friend' about self love









Singer Ashlinn Gray. Picture: Instagram It’s been a year and a half since Ashlinn Gray moved to the States and began hustling the streets of Los Angeles. From performing at Hotel Cafe to the Viper Room, rated as some of the best venues to catch the top up and coming artists, she has found her way in a city that is full of broken dreams. Her new single "Best Friend", is about learning to love oneself in times when you don’t really feel like it. Celebrating self love and compassion, Ashlinn shows a new found maturity and richness in her music mixed with catchy beats and sing-a-long choruses. “I started off wanting to write this song about losing a best friend. Through the process of writing it, I realised that in order to have or be a best friend, you have to be your own bestie. Self love is often overlooked and sometimes loving yourself is the answer to your problems. Somehow we learn insecurity and our confidence is lost when we should be proud of who we are and our story," she said.

She described the single as a song of self compassion. "It talks about being a good friend to yourself instead of a and one and to stop being insecure and comparing yourself together. Beauty isn’t what you just see in the mirror. “ We all have something gold” and we should celebrate that", she said.

When it comes to the sound of Best Friend, Ashlinn said she calls it 'left pop'. "It obviously fits into the pop genre, however it is a bit more left of centre. Best Friend is minimalistic in production but has a lot of ear candy and really focuses on the forward vocals and a chill groove."

Ashlinn plans to release a new song every two months in this year.