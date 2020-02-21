It’s been a year and a half since Ashlinn Gray moved to the States and began hustling the streets of Los Angeles.
From performing at Hotel Cafe to the Viper Room, rated as some of the best venues to catch the top up and coming artists, she has found her way in a city that is full of broken dreams.
Her new single "Best Friend", is about learning to love oneself in times when you don’t really feel like it. Celebrating self love and compassion, Ashlinn shows a new found maturity and richness in her music mixed with catchy beats and sing-a-long choruses.
“I started off wanting to write this song about losing a best friend. Through the process of writing it, I realised that in order to have or be a best friend, you have to be your own bestie. Self love is often overlooked and sometimes loving yourself is the answer to your problems. Somehow we learn insecurity and our confidence is lost when we should be proud of who we are and our story," she said.