LISTEN: August Alsina drops 'Entanglement' featuring Rick Ross

American singer August Alsina dropped his new song "Entanglement" featuring Rick Ross on Sunday.

This comes after Jada Pinkett Smith introduction the Twitter streets to "entanglement" on her "Red Table Talk" with Will Smith when she referred to her relationship with August as such.

While the "No Love" singer initially said there was "no bad blood" in a statement with Variety, he added: "I don't have an issue with anybody. I love everybody. I love all of them. They've been my family, and there's a lot of history there. They're beautiful people. They're beautiful spirits. They really are.

"There's no bad blood with anybody. They [the Smiths] got [the Angela Yee interview] way before the world ever saw it. It came from a loving place. There's no bad love with anybody. I got love for everybody on this planet."

However, August seemed to have a change of heart when he announced the song and subsequently dropped it on Sunday.