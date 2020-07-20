LISTEN: August Alsina drops 'Entanglement' featuring Rick Ross
American singer August Alsina dropped his new song "Entanglement" featuring Rick Ross on Sunday.
This comes after Jada Pinkett Smith introduction the Twitter streets to "entanglement" on her "Red Table Talk" with Will Smith when she referred to her relationship with August as such.
While the "No Love" singer initially said there was "no bad blood" in a statement with Variety, he added: "I don't have an issue with anybody. I love everybody. I love all of them. They've been my family, and there's a lot of history there. They're beautiful people. They're beautiful spirits. They really are.
"There's no bad blood with anybody. They [the Smiths] got [the Angela Yee interview] way before the world ever saw it. It came from a loving place. There's no bad love with anybody. I got love for everybody on this planet."
However, August seemed to have a change of heart when he announced the song and subsequently dropped it on Sunday.
In the song, he throws shots at Jada, referring to their "entanglement", with Rick Ross using clever wordplay to throw subliminal shade and said: "Shawty leanin' on my shoulder, got her questionin' my willpower, Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid."
Tweeps were surprised by this development in the "entanglement" saga and shared their thoughts about the song.
This is a story all about how my wife got flipped turned upside down pic.twitter.com/3Vz4OuDDNU— ー (@MEKNZM) July 19, 2020
Rick Ross mentioning “WILLpower” and “JADed” in his rap is the ultimate wicked word play 😭😭— Lee Min No (@NamexTechnocrat) July 19, 2020
Oh this is fire. Poor Will bout to have an even longer day.— Harper (@WayneH__) July 19, 2020
Ohhh damn!! #entanglements y'all ain't waste NO TIME jumpin on this one 😂💰💸 @RickRoss @AugustAlsina 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vYat4egr2J— DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) July 19, 2020