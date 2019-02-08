Boity. Picture: Instagram

“My dream was to rap and you got to live it...Tell all the haters I’m in it to win, ain't nobody quitting, now shut up and listen,” enthuses Boity Thulo in her brand new single titled 'Bakae'. TV personality turned rapper officially dropped her second single title ‘Bakae’ on Friday.

'Bakae', a Ganja Beatz produced track is a tongue-in-cheek response to all those that have come at the star about several issues such as her for venturing into music. There are a lot of influences that inspired the song.

Boity set social media abuzz when she first revealed that she’ll be dropping a single, 'Wuz Dat’ featuring Nasty C last year.

The song got a nod in the 'Best Collaboration at the South African Hip Hop category in 2018.

Now it seems Boity has proved to be a contender in the hip-hop fraternity as fans took to Twitter stating the track is a banger.

Bafwethu I would like to apologize to Boity Thulo …when she started rapping thing I thought she was a gimmick …her latest track called #Bakae its fire ,she actually can rap — Muzi Nkomonde (@muzinkomonde) February 8, 2019

WHAT A JAAAAAM!!! @Boity spitting fire, bar after bar! 💃🏽🎊🔥🕺🏾

🎵Bare wa thwasa, mara bona orata strata wam’bona🎶 #Bakae pic.twitter.com/mY4aiAv5sK — Queen Mathosa-Nkosi (@QMathosa) February 8, 2019