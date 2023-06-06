Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

LISTEN: British rap stars Dave and Central Cee shout out amapiano and Cape Town on new surprise EP ‘Split Decision’

Dave and Central Cee. Picture: Instagram

Dave and Central Cee. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

British rap stars Dave and Central Cee have grabbed the spotlight by teaming up for a joint EP titled “Split Decision”. The EP was released at midnight just a few hours after the two announced its release through social media.

The new EP comes after the pair released the project’s lead single, “Sprinter”, on Friday with a new music video shot in Monaco. Poetically, both artists turned 25 over back to back days, Cee on Sunday and Dave on Monday.

“I'M OBSESSED WITH THIS CENTRAL CEE x DAVE COMBO! 🔥🧎‍♀️we need a joint project!”

The two rap stars trade bars throughout the project with a series of catchy and hard-hitting metaphors. On the standout record, which is appropriately titled “Our 25th Birthday”, Cee opens his brilliant first verse by flexing about his success and his rags to riches journey.

Later in his verse he gives a nod to amapiano and Cape Town, “Look, I was eatin’ beans out the tin, now it’s avocados. I’m in Cape Town, roof down, playin’ Amapiano. Dave got nine in the Sprinter, I’m tryna pack the Viano”.

More on this

Social media has been lapping up the local reference:

“i am in Cape Town, Rooftop playing Amapiano

“Dave got 9 in a sprinter, i am tryna pack a Viano “ – Central Cee talking that talk,” Tweeted @insertcounz__.

@imdaadg15 said, “I’m in Cape Town roof down, playing Amapiano” Central Cee, you know the vibes 😩🤌🏽🔥🔥🔥”

@thembumutwanam1 also shared his excitement at the line. “central cee rapping bout amapiano and cape town, love it🙏🏾”

“Nahh Amapiano are out of this world.”

Central Cee just said “I’m in Cape Town roof down, playing Amapiano” 😭🔥,” said @nb_skywalker.

Related Topics:

Cape TownUnited KingdomEntertainmentSouth African EntertainmentArtistsMzansi RiseTwitter

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe