LISTEN: British rap stars Dave and Central Cee shout out amapiano and Cape Town on new surprise EP ‘Split Decision’

British rap stars Dave and Central Cee have grabbed the spotlight by teaming up for a joint EP titled “Split Decision”. The EP was released at midnight just a few hours after the two announced its release through social media. The new EP comes after the pair released the project’s lead single, “Sprinter”, on Friday with a new music video shot in Monaco. Poetically, both artists turned 25 over back to back days, Cee on Sunday and Dave on Monday.

“I'M OBSESSED WITH THIS CENTRAL CEE x DAVE COMBO! 🔥🧎‍♀️we need a joint project!” I'M OBSESSED WITH THIS CENTRAL CEE x DAVE COMBO!

🔥🧎‍♀️we need a joint project! pic.twitter.com/bvsvzXqGSo — Boo Thug💎 (@BooThugShakur) June 3, 2023 The two rap stars trade bars throughout the project with a series of catchy and hard-hitting metaphors. On the standout record, which is appropriately titled “Our 25th Birthday”, Cee opens his brilliant first verse by flexing about his success and his rags to riches journey. Later in his verse he gives a nod to amapiano and Cape Town, “Look, I was eatin’ beans out the tin, now it’s avocados. I’m in Cape Town, roof down, playin’ Amapiano. Dave got nine in the Sprinter, I’m tryna pack the Viano”.

Social media has been lapping up the local reference: “i am in Cape Town, Rooftop playing Amapiano “Dave got 9 in a sprinter, i am tryna pack a Viano “ – Central Cee talking that talk,” Tweeted @insertcounz__.

“i am in Cape Town,Rooftop playing Amapiano

Dave got 9 in a sprinter, i am tryna pack a Viano “ - Central Cee talking that talk — IG: @insertcoinz (@insertcoinz__) June 4, 2023 @imdaadg15 said, “I’m in Cape Town roof down, playing Amapiano” Central Cee, you know the vibes 😩🤌🏽🔥🔥🔥” "I'm in Cape Town roof down, playing Amapiano" Central Cee, you know the vibes 😩🤌🏽🔥🔥🔥 — Certified Hatfield Gent © 🇵🇸 (@Imdaadg15) June 4, 2023 @thembumutwanam1 also shared his excitement at the line. “central cee rapping bout amapiano and cape town, love it🙏🏾” central cee rapping bout amapiano and cape town, love it🙏🏾 — the.dxrector (@Thembumutwanam1) June 4, 2023 “Nahh Amapiano are out of this world.”