LISTEN: DJ Zinhle drops summer banger ‘Indlovu’

Queen of the decks, DJ Zinhle released a new song "Indlovu" featuring Loyiso Gijana. Loosely translated, “Indlovu” means the elephant. It is a powerful song that aims to bring back hope given what a tough year, 2020, has been. With Gijana lending his voice on the track, DJ Zinhle includes the organ for a gospel-chime soundscape that perfectly reflects the message of the track. More than a statement of positivity, "Indlovu" is a sonic representation of DJ Zinhle's desire to impact society in a meaningful way through her music. She explained: “For me, the song is about hope and not giving up. It’s a timely message as the world is going through uncertainty, Loyiso delivers this message of hope in a gentle and impactful way.

She added: "I couldn’t have chosen a better vocalist and talent for this single. Loyiso is a force and together we were able to create magic.”

Taking to Twitter, the “Umlilo” hitmaker gave fans the snippets of the song, also the visual artwork, and wrote: “I cannot tell how proud we are of this song.”

Judging from the fan reaction on social media, the song seems to be an instant hit.

Gijana rose to fame after entering “Idols SA”. The singer made it the top 8 in season 11.

He said: “I wrote this song with the thought of instilling faith in myself at this hard time in my life and to give myself hope that will be carried out to the rest of the world.

"I knew the moment I sent Sis Zee (DJ Zinhle) the idea she would take it to the next level and she added a part of herself in it that makes this song even more special to me.”

He continued: “The reason why “Indlovu” is a big part of my life is that the animal (elephant) pours out characteristics of resilience, patience and ambition and of course my clan name being Indlovu makes it more special.”

“Indlovu” is currently available on all streaming platforms.