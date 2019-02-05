Karabo Mogane. Picture: Supplied

Karabo Mogane has teamed up with legendary house DJ Ganyani and De Mogul SA for a thrilling and upbeat love song in time for Valentine’s Day. It’s a different sound for Karabo who carved a name for himself as an R&B and Afropop singer.

"It’s definitely a new direction for me and I couldn’t be happier, more so that I got to work with DJ Ganyani who is an icon in his right. De Mogul SA also adds his touch for an exciting production. It’s a new side of me that might surprise some of my diehard fans.

"I enjoyed this outing. It represents growth for me from soft and slow music into a different vibe," says Mogane.

Rooted in throbbing tribal beats and bursting with energy, paired with Karabo’s exceptional vocals Ndisemathandweni will set dancefloors ablaze.

Ndisemathandweni by Karabo produced by DJ Ganyani and De Mogul SA is available on all digital platforms.

Connect with Karabo on Instagram: @MoganeKarabo

IOL/Supplied