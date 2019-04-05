Kelly Khumalo and Chad Da Don. Picture: Instagram

While it's still unclear whether Kelly Khumalo and Chad Da Don are back together, the couple is sure making sweet music together.  

In in a video that's making rounds on social media, Kelly and Chad  can be seen driving together, singing along to their brand new song "Abracadabra". 

The song will officially be released on Friday.

Kelly's been dropping hints on her social media pages, posting images of herself and Chad where Kelly can be seen wearing a white dress and a veil, alongside the caption: "05/04/2019 and a ring emoji. 

Kelly also shared saucy snap of herself and Chad sharing a steamy smooch, captioned: 

"#Gcwala! #ABRACADABRA💫 Drop a 💍 if you ready"


Fans seemingly assumed the pair had tied the knot, and congratulatory messages started flooding Kelly's timeline.

"Lock Down" star Dawnthandeka_king wrote: " Halala, Halala, Halala," with the heart emojis, while TV personality Ntado Duma posted ring emojis.

"Brother hope u wont play with Kelly khumalo,she's Been through much plz ,she needs happiness now, (sic)" commented another Instagram follower.

It seems we have all been fooled by the singing duo, the couple may have never actually broken up.

IOL