While it's still unclear whether Kelly Khumalo and Chad Da Don are back together, the couple is sure making sweet music together.
In in a video that's making rounds on social media, Kelly and Chad can be seen driving together, singing along to their brand new song "Abracadabra".
The song will officially be released on Friday.
Kelly's been dropping hints on her social media pages, posting images of herself and Chad where Kelly can be seen wearing a white dress and a veil, alongside the caption: "05/04/2019 and a ring emoji.
Gcwala! pic.twitter.com/NyWda0Eynp— #GCWALA! (@KellyKhumaloZA) April 3, 2019
Kelly also shared saucy snap of herself and Chad sharing a steamy smooch, captioned:
"#Gcwala! #ABRACADABRA💫 Drop a 💍 if you ready"
View this post on Instagram
05|04|2019💍 #Gcwala! #ABRACADABRA💫 Drop a 💍 if you ready ❤️
A post shared by #Gcwala (@kellykhumaloza) on
IOL
Which is why I don’t understand why you left it in the first place?😜 https://t.co/YsH1ohMiR4— #GCWALA! (@KellyKhumaloZA) April 4, 2019