LISTEN: Lebo Sekgobela shares her ultimate Easter playlist

Gospel powerhouse Lebo Sekgobela has been blessed to become one of the most celebrated worshippers in Africa. She cemented her name in the music scene after the release of her album, Restored, in 2016, which sold multi-platinum. The single from the album, “Lion Of Judah”, has been dubbed a national anthem having topped radio charts across the country, not only on the gospel charts, but across mainstream charts. Sekgobela’s career started with her first album release in 2013 titled “Ke Ngwana Hao”, followed by “Ke Modimo” and “By His Grace”. This Easter, Sekgobela shares her ultimate playlist with her fans across the world.

“’Trust Me’ speaks to me all the time - it says ’I will fight your battles. I’ll never leave you.’ Those words say to me, you know, in this time, where everything is happening, I need to trust in the Lord. He says, ‘trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding’. So that's the song that helped me overcome the difficult circumstances.

“The second song is by myself. It's from my new album, ”Rebuilding Walls“. It says Dula Le Rona Morena.

“At the time, when we’re all going through challenges such as job losses, illnesses, deaths of loved ones.

“This song says we can never get used to the mysterious ways of God. And during these trying times, we need God by our side.”

Healing Power by Xolly Mncwango

“We all knew that, it is through the blood that we have received the healing, and that is why we’re celebrating Easter. The Bible says ’For God so loved the world that He gave His only son.’ John 3:16.”

Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors by Christ died For Me

“This is the reminder of God’s love for us. So, through all this, that we are going through we continue to love the Lord because He loves us.”

Lion of Judah by Lebo Sekgobela

“Fear will always be there but because I'm sitting under the wings of God, and every one of us was embraced the fear can never rule over us.

“And that's what I'm saying that what may God roar in this time.”