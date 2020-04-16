LISTEN: Letoya Makhene spreads a message of hope during lockdown
The coronavirus pandemic has heightened uncertainty over finances, relationships and employment among others.
As a result, many people have developed feelings of anxiety and fear. That being said many people find refuge in music as a way to relax and relieve the stress.
In a bid to encourage fellow South Africans during these difficult times, local musician and tradition healer Letoya Makhene is spreading the message of hope and healing through her new song, "Ngihawukele" which loosely translated means “Forgiveness or Pardon.”
Taking to her Instagram page, the former "Generations: The Legacy" star shares the powerful message to the nation, she wrote: “ This song is about healing...To every South African that is feeling hopeless, discouraged or helpless...this song is for you. God and the ancestors are watching over us and we shall all overcome. Love & Light "
"Ngihawukele" is a common chorus among izangoma or traditional healers. Seemingly, the song has received a warm reception, judging by the messages on Makhene's timeline.
Instagram user Nkosazana Kagogo said: "Am listening to it right now ingumlilo. thank you. mbokodo"
Another user, Jamani Khanyisile commented :"Wow nice song sisi #ThokozaGogo. I love that u are proud of being Makhosi . Heal us sisi we are here to Support u."
"Thank you...a much needed massage, " added another Instagram user who goes by the name Angel Shelembe.
Listen to the song below:
"Ngihawukele" is currently available on Spotify and Deezer.