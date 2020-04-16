LISTEN: Letoya Makhene spreads a message of hope during lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has heightened uncertainty over finances, relationships and employment among others.

As a result, many people have developed feelings of anxiety and fear. That being said many people find refuge in music as a way to relax and relieve the stress.

In a bid to encourage fellow South Africans during these difficult times, local musician and tradition healer Letoya Makhene is spreading the message of hope and healing through her new song, "Ngihawukele" which loosely translated means “Forgiveness or Pardon.”

Taking to her Instagram page, the former "Generations: The Legacy" star shares the powerful message to the nation, she wrote: “ This song is about healing...To every South African that is feeling hopeless, discouraged or helpless...this song is for you. God and the ancestors are watching over us and we shall all overcome. Love & Light "