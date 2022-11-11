LISTEN: Londie London confirms relationship status: ‘I’m not married’

Media personality and singer Londie London (real name Londiwe Zulu) has finally opened up about her relationship status, confirming that she is “currently not married”. Chatting with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on Kaya 959, this week, “The Real Housewives of Durban” star said she is “working her way out of her marriage” with KwaZulu-Natal businessman, Hlubi Nkosi.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’m not married,” said the star. “I went through the most during April … It’s been a while cause I didn't go public with it. It was quite a private matter, a family matter but I’m in a good place now. This comes after London, who welcomed her second child in July, confirmed that she has called off her engagement to Nkosi.

“We are not together anymore. He is free to date whoever he wants,” said the star. When asked about her music comeback, the KZN-born star said she’s working on a few new projects. On her upcoming musical project, she hinted: “I’m currently working on new music, with some top producers here in South Africa. There’s pressure now because I took a long break so if I come back, I need to come back with a bang!

Story continues below Advertisement

“Of course, the Yanos (Amapiano) have to be there but personally I’m doing Afro-soul, Afro-pop cause that’s who I am … I’m like a swing-jazz singer. “I don’t have any regrets because I believe in perfect timing. Now that I have my second child and I’m not willing to take the break again cause now is my time to shine. Now it’s time to focus on my music.” London also told Ranaka and Phenduka that she has ventured into events management space.

Story continues below Advertisement