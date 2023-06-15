LISTEN: Riky Rick posthumously releases new AI-generated single titled ‘Stronger’

On Wednesday night, Riky Rick’s family held an exclusive launch of the Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism at J’Something’s chic new restaurant, Artistry. The exclusive launch of the Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism took place at Artistry. Picture: Supplied During the launch, which was attended by the likes of Venom, Shishiliza, Ganja Beatz and Moozlie, who was the host for the evening, the late rapper’s family announced that they would be releasing a new AI (artificial intelligence) generated single titled “Stronger” at midnight.

Watch video: The new single was produced by the newly formed Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism. In honour of Rick’s life, the new foundation aims to bring attention to the issue of deteriorating mental health and well-being. It also aims to support the efforts of individuals and organisations who promote mental well-being.

“Our hope is that the Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism will inspire individuals and organisation to care for young people, for mental health and wellbeing as well as participate in bringing about the changes we want in society – in essence – to ‘Stay Shining’,” said Rick’s mother, Louisa Zondo. The new single was put together in collaboration with a range of partners, including TBWA/Hunt Lascaris and Sony Music Africa. The team involved in the making of ‘Stronger’. Picture: Supplied In a statement, the family shared that the foundation would be guided by Rick’s rallying call to care for young people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riky Rick Foundation (@rikyrickfoundation) “Please believe in young people,” Rick tweeted eight days before his death. “Give them as many opportunities as they need to prove themselves. At any cost”. Currently, “Stronger” is only available on YouTube but will be dropping on other digital streaming services at midnight. The song itself was put together by Rick’s long-time collaborators Ganja Beatz, Audio Militia and lyricist Lebo Machudi.