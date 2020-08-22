LISTEN: Rouge and Amanda Black speak out against GBV in new song
From protests to social media hashtags to virtual talks, South Africa’s surge of femicide and women abuse has taken the centre stage and an immediate resolution is needed.
Through their brand new single, “Senzeni Na”, rapper Rouge, in collaboration with Amanda Black, address gender-based violence (GBV).
“Senzeni Na” is a well-known South African struggle song that our heroes utilised as a form of a war cry during the apartheid era and in 2020, Rouge and Amanda were able to redefine this golden oldie by owning it and inspiring anyone who will listen to this new inspirational Mzansi anthem.
“Growing up the youngest of four girls, it never dawned on me that I was growing up in a country where to be a woman was to be at constant risk,” offered Rouge.
She added:“I never anticipated that being a woman in South Africa would mean that I had a higher chance of dying at the hands of my partner than someone I don’t even know. I often wonder what we’ve done to you to deserve such indifference, such hatred.”
Echoing Rouge’s statement, Amanda took to Twitter and said: “We still don’t know what we have done to deserve being treated like less than humans. Being raped and killed every day for no reason. There is not reason enough why a 19-year-old girl should die untimely at the hands of a man because she didn’t want him anymore!!!”
We still dont know what we have done to deserve being treated like less than humans. Being raped and killed everyday for no reason. There isn’t reason enough why a 19 year old girl should die untimely at the hands of a man because she didn’t want him anymore!!! pic.twitter.com/AIokpLQt5t— #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) August 21, 2020
This song comes days after the Wits University student Astihandile 'Kwasa' Zozo was murdered in Eastern Cape by her boyfriend.
Social media was buzzing with appreciation tweets for “Senzeni Na”.
Dope joint by @Rouge_Rapper and Amanda Black. Congrats on the new single.— Dj Dimplez (@DjDimplez) August 21, 2020
The message by Rouge and Amanda Black on #Senzenina must not fall on deaf ears please bantabam— Jesus Christ (@Yesu_Krestu1) August 21, 2020
Rouge and Amanda Black are doing the most on this song #Senzenina. What a way to enjoy Women's month 🥺— ✨ Nobuhle ✨ (@Nobuhle_Buhlali) August 21, 2020
#Senzenina this song guys mara Amanda Black 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QlVz7xRjpI— 😜STOONKY😜 (@Mthiya_SA) August 21, 2020
The Queens of my time!! Rouge and Amanda Black we appreciate you.#Senzenina pic.twitter.com/wGWKQm6q3m— 👑TRUDY👑 (@_Truddy) August 21, 2020