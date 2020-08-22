LISTEN: Rouge and Amanda Black speak out against GBV in new song

From protests to social media hashtags to virtual talks, South Africa’s surge of femicide and women abuse has taken the centre stage and an immediate resolution is needed.

Through their brand new single, “Senzeni Na”, rapper Rouge, in collaboration with Amanda Black, address gender-based violence (GBV).

“Senzeni Na” is a well-known South African struggle song that our heroes utilised as a form of a war cry during the apartheid era and in 2020, Rouge and Amanda were able to redefine this golden oldie by owning it and inspiring anyone who will listen to this new inspirational Mzansi anthem.

“Growing up the youngest of four girls, it never dawned on me that I was growing up in a country where to be a woman was to be at constant risk,” offered Rouge.

She added:“I never anticipated that being a woman in South Africa would mean that I had a higher chance of dying at the hands of my partner than someone I don’t even know. I often wonder what we’ve done to you to deserve such indifference, such hatred.”