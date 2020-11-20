LISTEN: Samthing Soweto drops Dezemba banger ’Weekend’ featuring DeMthuda

Multi-award-winning singer, producer and composer, Samthing Soweto, and the amapiano hitmaker DeMthuda release their brand new summer jam “Weekend”. Commenting on the inspiration behind the song, the talented vocalist said: “I believe in alone time. “You can find yourself doing a lot of things for people throughout the week, but the weekend is mine.” Listen to the song below: Earlier in the year, Soweto was the only artist to feature twice on Cassper Nyovest’s album “Any Minute Now” with the fan favourites “Friday Night” and Ngwanesu.

“Samthing Soweto is an amazing artist. A soothing voice and a special talent. (I’ve) been meaning to work with him and he blessed me ... ,” expressed Nyovest on socila media recently.

In 2019, Soweto’s most-anticipated debut album truly lived up to its name, “Isiphithiphithi” when it hit number one on Apple Music at the same time as his hit single “Akulaleki” featuring DJ Maphorisa, ShaSha and Kabza de Small.

“’Isiphithiphith’, which loosely translates to the commotion or havoc, made history, making Soweto the first local musician to simultaneously have a number one hit single and an album on one of the world’s biggest streaming services.

“The album and the single came out and on the day it was released, both were number one on Top 100 Apple music charts, which was a milestone for my career because it was a record-setting moment for me...

“It was unheard of in our the country. Uhhh, how did it feel? eey ... It was great, it was awesome, it was unexpected, I thought all the records were already broken,” says Soweto.

This South African record was previously held by international superstar Billie Eilish.

“Weekend” is available on all major streaming platforms.