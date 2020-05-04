LISTEN: South African artists unite to bring hope to the world

K.O, J’Something, Msaki and Qwabe Twins crowdsource lyrics for a new song of hope. Capitec Bank challenged five local artists to compose a new song of hope using crowdsourced lyrics from the public with the promise to donate its proceeds to the Solidarity Fund. The song – which is composed by K.O, J’Something, Msaki and the Qwabe Twins dropped on April 29 through an online event and has received over 7 000 views on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter since its release. Hip hop artist, songwriter and rapper K.O, whose real name is Ntokozo Mduli and was the lead producer on the project said that he’s found hope in the way South Africans have come together.

“It’s been amazing to hear everyone clapping at night to thank our phenomenal health professionals. Now, imagine if we all raise our voices to sing together too? Our streets may be empty, but it’s still possible for us to connect in very special ways. We hope that this song does exactly what it’s intended to do – inspire hope during a time when many might be concerned about their mental health and wellbeing," said K.O.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Msaki added that she’s still in awe in terms of the good feedback they received from South Africans.

“One thing I’ve learnt about South Africans is that fact that we are so resilient – and I say that with some trepidation as we are sometimes forced to be resilient when we don’t have to be. I am in awe of how we are rallying together and helping each other,” she said.