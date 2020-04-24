LISTEN: Tresor dops a jam for his birthday

Multi award-winning Afro-Pop singer Tresor shared news of new music on his social media pages earlier this week and released new song "Thrill" to his fans on his birthday April 24.

"Thrill" is the expression of emotion and excitement brought about by love for the ultimate romantic. Produced and written by Tresor, "Thrill" sets the tone for new music from the muso.

The singer keeps the song cheerful with a combination of harmonies during the chorus, catchy lyrics and strings filled with rhythm.

He captures the excitement of being in love and devoting yourself to love in this new track.

"Enchanting and passionate, Thrill presents a glorious tune and exhilarating romance to Afro Pop," said Tresor.