Hip hop star Tshego officially dropped his new single "No Ties’ featuring Limpopo's finest King Monada. Picture: Instagram

Hip hop star Tshego officially dropped his new single "No Ties’ featuring Limpopo finest King Monada, leaving Twitter ablaze. "No Ties" is the first single Tshego has released from his debut album titled "Pink Panther", which officially drops on Tuesday, August 30.

The singer has been teasing fans this week, releasing visuals of the promo video on social media.

And on Friday fans were going bonkers over "No Ties":

Okay, #NoTies is an entire vibe. I think it's time we recognize King Monada as a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/nb0Wg13PPl — @ContentGoddess (@ValenciaSibiya) July 26, 2019

#Noties by Tshego ft King Monada is already my song of the year 2019 — Tshepokamanyane (@Tshepokamanyan2) July 26, 2019

When King Monada is trending, you know summer time is around the corner, nigga came through on #NoTies and #Fufa , gape monna yo ntho e ngwe le e ngwe ae kgwathang e ba mollo 🔥🔥🔥 — MOETI MATLALA®️ (@Moeti_Matlala) July 26, 2019

What a 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 collabo. @OfficialTshego & King Monada didn't have to snap this hard however I'm glad y'all did #NOTIES pic.twitter.com/aNpEbSQLcD — i'm a 🌻 (@Tya_Matsime_) July 26, 2019

Speaking to Mo Flava on "The Drive on Metro FM" recently Tshego opened up about his challenges as an artist and his unexpected collaboration with King Monada.

“My fans know I’ve been through a lot. I’ve been through depression, drug abuse, my album got stolen...I was sleeping in the crib, someone came through and chopped the bars, I was in the room with my dog, both of us didn’t wake up. So I had to start again," said Tshego.

The star-studded album features the likes of Riky Rick, Frank Casino, Kwesta and Thabsie.

When asked about his relationship with Cassper Nyovest after leaving Family Tree, Tshego confirmed that there is no beef between him and Cassper.

"My relationship with Cassper is good. Obviously Cassper never wants anyone to leave but he's very respectful of the fact that you're leaving. We had a whole conversation. We sat down, it was all love and it's been love since then," he added.

Tshego, who is still an independent artist, recently signed a licensing deal with Universal.

"No Ties" is available on all major digital platforms.