Boity. Picture: Instagram Yanga Chief dropped the remix for "uTatakho" on Thursday and it's Boity's verse that's stealing the show. The "uTatakho Remix" also features Riky Rick and Dee Koala. Following the release of the song, tweeps shared their thoughts on the remix and it was clear that Boity surprised everyone with her not only her bars, but also her flow on the rap song. Many commended her for the revealing lyrics that she brought to the song.

When Boity said "Personally this is a touchy subject, cos my dad was alive but his presence wasn't. So my mom was everything he wasn't ." I felt it ...😭🔥 #uTatakhoremix — Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) October 18, 2019

To say Boity snapped would be a gross understatement. Ke le batla one by one 😡😳🔥😭 #Baps — Mahogany (@Rich_Mahog) October 17, 2019

So proud of @Boity



I will admit, I was one of the people who doubted her move into music in the beginning but damn Sis, you have served me some crow! 🤣



I’m excited for that album. I’m ready! Re tlhatlhamolle 👸🏾 pic.twitter.com/JnX2pSfGSy — Kgopolo Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) October 18, 2019

Boity came through and became the Queen of Rap in two songs. Others been pushing for years. — AB (@AB_Spice) October 18, 2019

Boity went innnnnn on the #utatakhoremix I stan 👏🏾 👌🏾 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KaLAoUWhbX — Nontsikelelo Mhlanga (@ntsikie_05) October 18, 2019

Boity kicked off her career in hip hop last year with her debut single "Wuz Dat?" which received a mixed reception initially, but gained popularity later on.

"Wuz Dat?" also received a nomination at the SA Hip Hop Awards for Best Collaboration.

She followed this with "Bakae" which had a better initial reaction.