LISTEN: YoungstaCPT drops fiery verse lamenting AKA’s death and calls for justice

YoungstaCPT has never been one to bite his tongue when it comes to controversial issues. Over the past few years, he’s never shied away from expressing himself through his music and speaking on matters others aren’t willing to tackle.

On Tuesday, the Cape Town rapper once again flexed his lyrical muscle with a passionate freestyle on AKA’s “Mbuzi (Freestyle)”. Titled “Bok Freestyle”, the new release sees YoungstaCPT use the freestyle as an opportunity to call out the police for not urgently resolving the late rapper’s highly-publicised murder a few months ago. He also threatened retribution if the case wasn’t resolved by law enforcement.

“Everyone wanna be legends and GOATS, but nobodies ready to be sacrificial,” he shared on Twitter with a link to the new single. “BOK FREESTYLE distroy.lnk.to/BOKFreestyle OUT NOW! SALUTAS to the Megacy 🫡.” Everyone wanna be legends and GOATS, but nobodies ready to be sacrificial 🐐



BOK FREESTYLE https://t.co/Ws0CveyYGA

OUT NOW!



SALUTAS to the Megacy 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QvLGon4YOs — Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) May 2, 2023 Fans have been taking to Twitter to show love to YoungstaCPT for the new release.

“Youngsta has always been the real one, but he goated for this #BokFreestyle,” shared @thembaengcobo1. “He represented every single thought and feeling of mine. And that Jesus Christ's death with thones on his head, while Judas lives large cuts deeper. Actually, Tsek Bheki Cele. #RIPAKA #JusticeForAKA” Youngsta has always been the real one, but he goated for this #BokFreestyle. He represented every single thought and feeling of mine. And that Jesus Christ's death with thones on his head, while Judas lives large cuts deeper. Actually, Tsek Bheki Cele#RIPAKA #JusticeForAKA pic.twitter.com/e8GSy10aqr — The Iron Duke (@ThembaENgcobo1) May 2, 2023 @frenchfry quoted one of the song’s most memorable lines: “‘No disrespect to the friends and the family, I know that you mourning in private. If we were with Kiernan that night and they shoot him? I'm telling you now there is more of us dying!!!’ 😪🔥🔥 #JusticeForAKA.”