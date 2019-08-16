Zakes Bantwini. Picture: Instagram

Producer Zakes Bantwini has collaborated with European DJ and producer Leroy Styles on his new single, "Nyoni Yezulu". Styles, who is enjoying more than 20 million streams of his top 5 songs on Spotify, is excited to be working with Bantwini on this collaboration.

Styles has spent a decade building his reputation as one of the slickest producers in the game.

He said: We linked up with Leroy while I was doing my tour in Rotterdam last year, so we’ve sent each other some beats and then I wrote into a song, I sent chorus, it was a back and forth trying to understand they wanted to take with the song."

He explained the meaning behind the song: “Nyoni Yezulu is weather bird. I’m talking about this bird which signifies the light in my life. There’s some darkness that has been overcoming me, so I’m asking the weather bird to help me navigate this life thing."

He said "Nyoni Yezulu" was different to other songs he’d written before.

“It’s such a deep song. It’s one of those amazing songs. It will rock the club from Europe to South Africa, to Angola and Burkina Faso. It’s one of those songs.

Bantwini recently launched his live electronic one-man show, where he mixes live and performs over his tracks and builds vocals to provide an offering that bridges the gap between live performance and a studio recording.

"Nyoni Yezulu" is currently available on all digital platforms.



