Lloyiso excited to be opening for Tamia: ‘Can’t wait to see you guys’

When it was first announced back in April that the multi Grammy nominated R&B singer Tamia would be touring South Africa, she immediately shot up to the top of the SA Twitter trends list. The 47-year-old is no stranger to South Africa, having toured the country on three prior occasions.

The Canadian star has released multiple albums and collaborated with several prominent international musical icons during a career that spans over nearly three decades. On Monday platinum selling South African R&B star Lloyiso announced that he will be joining Tamia as her opening act for the short tour which takes place over the next few days. “Touring with Tamia 😭❤️! Can’t wait to see you guys!” He shared.

Touring with Tamia 😭❤️! Can’t wait to see you guys! pic.twitter.com/cbYZt5zITJ — Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) July 3, 2023 The tour is set to commence with its opening night at Grand Arena in GrandWest, Cape Town.

After that the tour will head to Durban’s ICC arena on Friday before closing off with two shows at Sunbet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday and Sunday. Tweeps have been sharing their excitement at the latest announcement. “OMW this is gonna be AWESOME. tickets booked Cape town. And I been telling friends if it's one guy I Wana see live is LLOYISO and then with a TAMIA concert, thats a double bonus.”

OMW this is gana be AWESOME tickets booked Cape town. An I been tell friends if it's one guy I Wana see live is LLOYISO an then with a TAMIA concert, thats a double bonus — Quintin007 (@KIngQuintin007) July 3, 2023 @ndo_cm added, “OMG ! Both my favorite artists are performing on the same night ! Now I really can't wait to sing my lungs OUT !🤩😁💃🏽🎶🎵”

OMG ! Both my favorite artists are performing on the same night ! Now I really can't wait to sing my lungs OUT !🤩😁💃🏽🎶🎵 — Ndo (@Ndo_CM) July 3, 2023 “Wow, congratulations Lloyiso,” commented @nmabokelanonoza. “I hope you get a chance to sing 1 song with her and make it extra special.”