Local amapiano stars shine on new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

The new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack opens with its most powerful statement: a return to music by billionaire cosmetics entrepreneur and Grammy award winner, Rihanna. The 34-year-old has not released any music since her critically acclaimed 2016 album, “Anti (Deluxe)”. Titled “Lift Me Up”, it’s a mellow and uplifting single that allows the songstress to showcase her breathtaking vocal range on the project’s intro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Stunna (@youngstunna_rsa) But the album truly jolts to life with the very next song, “Love & Loyalty (Believe)”. South African artists Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa shine on the smooth bop produced by DBN Gogo and EltonK. Young Stunna in particular shines here as he brings his typical vibe and energy on the contagious hook.

Later in the album, the same artists return for the soft and sultry “Jele”. This time around, it’s Sino Msolo who holds it down with his sweet melodies to open the song before Young Stunna, Busiswa then Kamo Mphela join the party. DBN Gogo once again helmed the production on this one, this time alongside Unlimited Soul. “Lift Me Up”, which was the album’s lead single, made history last week as it became the most-added song in U.S. radio history, amassing the most ever single day spins and the largest ever single day audience.

The soundtrack features over 40 international artists and was recorded in Lagos, Nigeria, Mexico City, London and Los Angeles. Apart from Rihanna and the featured South African stars, other artists include Tems, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML and E-40. Produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan, the album was released on November 4, through Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

