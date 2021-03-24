Local artists to benefit from Sony and Gallo Music’s worldwide agreement

In a newly signed deal, Sony Music Publishing (SMP) and Gallo Music Publishers (GMP) have come together to put local artists on the map. The two companies have come to a worldwide agreement (excluding Africa) whereby signed artists on both labels will be able to work with each other. The companies will also have access to an extensive catalogue of songs and create new opportunities for compositions on an international scale. GMP is the largest and oldest production house in SA and holds the rights to songs from legendary artists like the multi Grammy-award winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, African jazz singer Dorothy Masuka and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse. GMP is also home to Chicco Twala, who produced most of Brenda Fassie’s platinum-selling albums and Mbongeni Ngema, who wrote the screenplay for “Sarafina!”, as well as songs for afro-pop band Mango Groove.

SMP is the leading global music publisher, home to the world’s greatest songwriters and many of the most iconic songs ever written.

Their catalogue includes The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and The Rolling Stones, as well as contemporary superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Luke Bryan, Maluma, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna.

Locally they celebrate artists like Hugh Masekela, Abdullah Ibrahim, Brenda Fassie, DJ Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto, Freshlyground, Mi Casa, Beatenberg, Moonchild, D’Banj, Matthew Mole and Busiswa.

As part of the agreement, SMP will promote local songs overseas and help to collect, distribute, and expedite royalty payments across the world; as well as synchronisation services, creating placement opportunities for GMP’s songs and licensing its music for film, television and commercials.

Rowlin Naicker, MD of Sony Music Publishing South Africa, said:

“GMP’s catalogue is synonymous with South Africa’s musical heritage, and we are proud to have this invaluable catalogue added to our roster.

“There are still many stories to tell – together with our global network, we’re confident we will find great opportunities for GMP’s musical gems.”

Guy Henderson, international president of SMP, said together, with SMP’s great roster of writers, they look forward to taking the best of African music to the rest of the world.