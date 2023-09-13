Local rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records

A year and a half on from his purchase of the storied rap label, Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg has announced the signing of the label’s first African act in its 32-year history. The ‘Drop It Like It's Hot’ star took to Instagram to not only announce that he’d signed South African rapper Phonixthecool to the label, but that he would also be launching Death Row Africa.

Phonixthecool took to his Instagram page to share his excitement at the new deal: “I always keep faith and allow God to lead my journey and he continues to answer my most biggest prayers, no matter how far fetched they look, no matter how far across the world I am, he's proving it's possible to dream and achieve at the highest level.” He also added, “Every day is very difficult. But faith, persistence and hard work will always be rewarded. Super Excited for what's about to come! @deathrowrecords @snoopdogg”. The talented rapper, who hails from Durban, was previously featured on Snoop Dogg's ‘Algorithm’ album back in 2021. In a press release shared with IOL Entertainment, his publicists shared more info on the rapper.

“Growing up in South Africa, he honed his craft and developed a distinctive sound that blends his African roots with the influence of global hip-hop culture. “His ability to effortlessly fuse different musical elements has set him apart and caught the attention of industry heavyweights.” Death Row Records is best known as the iconic independent record label that propelled the careers of the likes of Dr Dre, Tupac, and Snoop Dogg himself.