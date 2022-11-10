LOOK: AKA and Nadia Nakai get matching tattoos as ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ goes platinum

AKA took to his Instagram Stories on November 9, to share a video of his bae Nadia Nakai getting a new tattoo. In the very next Instagram Story, the “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker shared a picture of the two with matching ink. He later shared an image of them posing alongside their tattooist as well as a feed post showing their matching ink.

Story continues below Advertisement

AKA and Nadia Nakai’s matching tattoo. Picture: Instagram The new ink sees AKA with a tattoo depicting half the face of a lion, while Nakai completes the other half with a lioness. The tattoos were done by Brad from popular tattoo parlour, Royal Ink. AKA shocked social media a few years ago when he got a giant tattoo of the Manchester United logo at the top of his arm. “Thanks for our new ink @royalink_sa,” he said on Instagram.

“🦁 see you soon!! Summer time is here, hit them up and ask for Brad. He’s the best.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) The lovebirds have been painting the town red over the past few months as they’ve constantly been pictured together out and about for dinner and at turning up at each other’s gigs. If there was any doubt that they were a serious item, those doubts are now a thing of the past.

Story continues below Advertisement

After getting their matching tattoos, AKA and Nakai were then spotted at Rockets Bryanston as AKA celebrated his and Nasty C’s summer smash hit “Lemons (Lemonade)” going platinum in the space of roughly one month since its release. The new single has been a huge success and has helped revive AKAs musical career after a challenging few years. Several of AKA’s friends and family, as well as industry heavyweights like Yanga Chief, DJ Capital, Karabo Poppy, DJ Speedsta, DJ Milkshake and Don Design, attended the invite-only celebration.

Story continues below Advertisement