LOOK: AKA teases new music with Costa Titch set to release this week

Rapper AKA has teased his fans with a new single set to be released on Friday. The star posted a short video clip on social media titled “The Making of ‘Super Soft’”.

In the video, AKA is seen with hip hop star Costa Titch in a studio along with other music producers. The duo is seen listening to their single “Super Soft”. “Remember our motto of this camp, let’s not get too musical”, says AKA in the clip. AKA is also seen dancing to the track while holding the South African flag.

AKA captioned the video “#SuperSoft This Friday”, suggesting that the single will be available this Friday. Costa Titch did the same. See below: #SuperSoft This Friday 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/0Ey04AMmkl — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 17, 2021 In June the rapper teased his fans with the draft of a song that is supposedly about his late fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe.

This came after his return to social media the same month. The “Casino” hitmaker posted videos on his Instagram Stories showing himself in the studio working on a song titled “Tears Run Dry”. Still in a draft phase, the lyrics, sung and rapped by AKA, speak about nothing being able to replace a woman.