AKA and Youngsta CPT. Picture: Instagram



Capetonian rappers AKA and Youngsta CPT shared snaps from the music video shoot for their new song.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment earlier this year, Youngsta couldn't reveal much about the song but said it would be worth the wait after AKA revealed the duo hit the studio in March.





It seems that the time has finally come with AKA sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the video shoot, including the hashtag "Main Ous" which is most likely the name of the song.