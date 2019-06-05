Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest has been showcasing his new sexy body. In his latest music video "Move For Me", the rapper is seen dropping a nude or two. The sizzling video for his latest single "Move for Me" was released just over five days ago, has reached over 800K views on YouTube . It has been trending #1 on YouTube since the release date on May 31.

In his quest to reach 1 million views the "Baby Girl" star has dropped another “nude” on his timeline.

"Move For Me", was shot at Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga and features the sultry vocals of Boskasi. The song is from his 2018 "Sweet and Short" Deluxe album and also features sexy US model and trainer Jessica Burciaga alongside Cassper.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Cassper teased fans with a tweet: "This is the last nude picture i post!!!! I swear!!!! Just over a 100k views to hit a million views with no Tv airplay!"

This is the last nude picture i post!!!! I swear!!!! Just over a 100k views to hit a million views with no Tv airplay! !! Click on the link to watch my new msuic video feat .@jessicaburciaga : https://t.co/y0NZtozvwH pic.twitter.com/wcxQZUYqRt — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 5, 2019

But it seems fans of Mufasa, as he's fondly known, don't want the rapper to stop serving the "nudes", with some challenging him to post the full picture, and others debating that the image is not a nude.

But why is it half Cass. This ain't a nude moss. We need to see the whole shandis — She Is (@SmileyCherry_SA) June 5, 2019

this side view🔥🔥 is the devil yooh pic.twitter.com/iCYvXyJipQ — Zazmendi (@Zazmeandii1) June 5, 2019

you look all kinds of yum🤤 — Great White (@Mampshakga_12) June 5, 2019

So you post nude pics purposely to boost your video on you tube?... Ooh lord forgive us 😭😭😭😭 — Langa Tz (@langazungutz) June 5, 2019