LOOK: Davido extends multimillion dollar deal with Sony Music amid a successful album roll-out

It’s been seven years since Davido signed his landmark record deal with Sony Music’s RCA Records . He’s since exploded into one of the biggest artists on the continent and has worked with global stars like Chris Brown, Young Thug, Summer Walker, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby. Now, amid the global success of his latest album, “Timeless”, and its lead single “Unavailable”, featuring SA’s Musa Keys, Davido has announced that he’s extended his partnership with Sony Music, Columbia, UK and RCA Records.

“EXCITING THINGS COMING ALL 2023 👀,” he posted on Instagram. “I'm grateful to officially announce that I have extended my partnership with @sonymusic @columbiauk & @rcarecords, so we can keep bringing you more TIMELESS moments. We don't stop, Dey for who dey for you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido) In the images shared alongside his announcement, the “Fall” hitmaker poses alongside some of his business partners and a plaque for 3.4 billion global streams over the course of the partnership. Davido’s legal and business reps at BFA and Co shared: “We are thrilled to have advised and finalized @Davido's Multi Million Dollar contract extension with @Sonymusic. We are proud to be part of this historic moment. #davido #timeless #sonymusic.”