LOOK: Euphonik's Las Vegas 2022 residency is loading

DJ Themba, better known as Euphonik, has reached a new milestone in his career. Of course, Mzansi is impressed and happy for him. Taking to his social media platforms, the former 947 radio personality shared an image of his name in lights in Las Vegas, ahead of his 2022 residency at a nightclub called Zouk.

“Had to go see it myself 😭 Vegas 2022 Residency Loading...” he tweeted. Had to go see it myself 😭 Vegas 2022 Residency Loading... pic.twitter.com/gAU2c8cwg3 — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) April 20, 2022 Euphonik, on Instagram, shared a video clip of him seeing his name in lights up close and personally. In the clip he can be heard saying: “Man that is crazy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Euphonik (@euphonik) He first announced the news that he had accomplished a “childhood dream” back in March.

At the time, he shared: “Looking forward to my first set of dates at @ZoukGroupLV in July, August, September and October!” Childhood dream ✅ God is good all the time 🙏🏾😭 Looking forward to my first set of dates at @ZoukGroupLV in July, August, September and October! #WhereIsThemba #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/J4nmWaTeba — THEMBA (@itsThemba) March 28, 2022 As a DJ, Euphonik has certainly come a long way and has managed now to establish himself as an international DJ. It’s also hard to forget how he and DJ Fresh once took over Miami. As acclaimed as he is as a DJ, over the past few years he has grabbed headlines for reasons other than his music.

Last year, the DJ was embattled in a sexual assault case along with DJ Fresh. The charges were dropped by the NPA on February 15, 2021, due to “insufficient evidence”. However, according to a report by City Press in February, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to reopen the matter. In January 2021, a woman in Pretoria accused the duo, real names Thato Sekwana and Themba Nkosi, of allegedly raping and drugging her 10 years ago.