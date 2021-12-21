LOOK: Focalistic and Davido preview upcoming project in Ghana

South African amapiano star Focalistic and Nigerian afro-beats giant Davido took some time out of their busy schedules to preview some exclusive unreleased music in Accra, Ghana, over the weekend. The exclusive songs seem to be part of the pair's eagerly anticipated upcoming project, which is thought to be titled “Champion Sound” EP.

Focalistic took to his Instagram stories to share some short snippets of him and the “Fall” hitmaker dancing and vibing to some of their unreleased music. "This unrealeased Davido x focalistic snippet is sounding so fire🤯 2022 we feast. “When you are ready let’s go “🎶🎵 https://t.co/ZL8WW21K5o" This unrealeased Davido x focalistic snippet is sounding so fire🤯



2022 we feast



“When you are ready let’s go “🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/ZL8WW21K5o — ELVIS (30BG MAFIA) 😈🇬🇧 ⁶𓅓 (@mafia10114) December 19, 2021 In November, Focalistic and Davido released “Champion Sound”, the first single from the EP, along with a music video shot in Nigeria and the UK.

Just a month in, and the video is already sitting on six million views. The pair made the song during David's visit to Johannesburg, South Africa, to perform at Focalistic's birthday bash and had been teasing it for several months before its eventual release. “Champion Sound” marked the second time the two artists released music together following the release of the Davido-assisted remix to Focalistic's platinum-selling single, “Ke Star”, earlier in the year.

Over the weekend, Focalistic also performed several shows across Accra, including the 2RS Fest and The Amapiano Festival. Davido, on the other hand, quickly jetted off to Abuja, Nigeria, after the EP's preview in Accra to play at a packed arena there with Playnetwork Africa and El'Carnival. Focalistic has been enjoying the most successful year of his career following the continued rise in popularity of amapiano across the globe.