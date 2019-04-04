Today the Search Engine @Google is celebrating Hugh Masekela's 80th Birthday with Google Doodle in US, UK, South Africa and few other countries. Happy Birthday Hugh Masekela 🎺🎺🎺 😊 Visit https://t.co/eMStzSopio to share the link and celebrate with us! 🎺 #HughMasekela80th pic.twitter.com/wTkb5h8AU7— #HughMasekela80th (@hughmasekela) April 4, 2019
Today marks the 80th birthday anniversary of Jazz legend & a great torch bearer of our liberation struggle, Bra Hugh Masekela. We thank Google for honouring him as today's Doodle - a testament of the rich legacy he left behind, that will live on for many generations to come. pic.twitter.com/gidxU4MkOn— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 4, 2019
Thank you @Google for honoring the legacy of my father Hugh Masekela on this April 4th, his 80th birthday, with the google doodle. Can’t believe the whole planet gets the instant opportunity to learn about his magic today. #HappyBirthdayBraHugh pic.twitter.com/EcVYoPaF81— ALEKESAM (@SalMasekela) April 4, 2019
Happy 80th Birthday to what is a Legend's birthday today. We miss and celebrate you Bra Hugh Masekela. 🎺❤— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) April 4, 2019
I wanna be there when the people start to turn it around— Constitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) April 4, 2019
When they triumph over poverty
I wanna be there when the people win the battle against AIDS
I wanna lend a hand
Send me #thumamina
Happy Birthday to our very own legendary jazz icon Hugh Masekela who would’ve been 80 today pic.twitter.com/J5zevM1FOH