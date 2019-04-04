Today marks the 80th birthday of the late jazz maestro, Hugh Masekela and the world is out to celebrate and honour the legend that he was.





Sharing the exciting on the official Hugh Masela Twitter account: "Today the Search Engine @Google is celebrating Hugh Masekela's 80th Birthday with Google Doodle in US, UK, South Africa and few other countries. Happy Birthday Hugh Masekela 🎺🎺🎺 😊 Visit http://Google.com to share the link and celebrate with us!,"

Today the Search Engine @Google is celebrating Hugh Masekela's 80th Birthday with Google Doodle in US, UK, South Africa and few other countries. Happy Birthday Hugh Masekela 🎺🎺🎺 😊 Visit https://t.co/eMStzSopio to share the link and celebrate with us! 🎺 #HughMasekela80th pic.twitter.com/wTkb5h8AU7 — #HughMasekela80th (@hughmasekela) April 4, 2019

The minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa also shared his moving tribute, also thanking Google for honouring the music icon.

"Today marks the 80th birthday anniversary of Jazz legend & a great torch bearer of our liberation struggle, Bra Hugh Masekela. We thank Google for honouring him as today's Doodle - a testament of the rich legacy he left behind, that will live on for many generations to come."

Today marks the 80th birthday anniversary of Jazz legend & a great torch bearer of our liberation struggle, Bra Hugh Masekela. We thank Google for honouring him as today's Doodle - a testament of the rich legacy he left behind, that will live on for many generations to come. pic.twitter.com/gidxU4MkOn — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 4, 2019

Bra Hugh's son also took to Twitter to thank Google for honouring his father's legacy:





" Thank you @Google for honoring the legacy of my father Hugh Masekela on this April 4th, his 80th birthday, with the google doodle. Can’t believe the whole planet gets the instant opportunity to learn about his magic today. #HappyBirthdayBraHugh"

Thank you @Google for honoring the legacy of my father Hugh Masekela on this April 4th, his 80th birthday, with the google doodle. Can’t believe the whole planet gets the instant opportunity to learn about his magic today. #HappyBirthdayBraHugh pic.twitter.com/EcVYoPaF81 — ALEKESAM (@SalMasekela) April 4, 2019

More tributes started flooding as the Bra Hugh continues to top the trend list as the world honours his legacy.

Happy 80th Birthday to what is a Legend's birthday today. We miss and celebrate you Bra Hugh Masekela. 🎺❤ — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) April 4, 2019

I wanna be there when the people start to turn it around

When they triumph over poverty

I wanna be there when the people win the battle against AIDS

I wanna lend a hand

Send me #thumamina

Happy Birthday to our very own legendary jazz icon Hugh Masekela who would’ve been 80 today pic.twitter.com/J5zevM1FOH — Constitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) April 4, 2019

Bra Hugh died at the age of 78 in a Johannesburg hospital on 23 January 2018. He had been battling prostate cancer since 2008.

Google unveiled its latest doodle featuring the 'father of South African jazz' in celebration of the iconic musician and political activist.