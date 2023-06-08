LOOK: Makhadzi’s preggy snap in a shack gets tongues wagging: ‘I’m about to deliver twins’

Multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi, following her departure from Open Mic Productions, has been teasing new music, and while it seems like the wait has been long, her latest post suggests that the waiting could almost be over. Makhadzi released four albums under the label and announced that she would be releasing new music under her own company, Makhadzi Entertainment.

The singer got tongues wagging with her latest post of herself with a pregnant belly, inside a shack, looking all dolled up whilst heavily pregnant. The picture appears to have been taken on the location of a video shoot. In her caption, Makhadzi joked about being pregnant and ready to deliver twins as she shed light on her upcoming album, revealing it was ‘pregnant’ with 15 songs. She shared that on June 16, she will be delivering twins, two songs; “Dear Ex” and “Niazwifha”.

“🎥 🎥 my album is pregnant with 15 songs 🤰. I’m about to deliver twins 👯‍♀️ on the16th of June . Baby no1 (DEAR EX ) zwininakele🔥🔥. Baby no2 ( niazwifha official audio) all roads leads to auto renewal album 💿” Makhadzi’s caption cleared things up, but her followers obviously couldn't get past how real it looked from a glance. “This looks real,” commented singer Mawhoo. Mandebs_ofit's said: “Ijoooo😂 please don't do this to us again. I seriously thought you are pregnant 😂”