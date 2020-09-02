LOOK: Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini tease fans with new single

It has been an interesting week for star couple Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini. This week it was revealed that the couple had made moves to dissolve their “in community of property” marriage contract. Four years into the marriage, Zakes revealed that he and his songstress wife had entered into a wrong marriage contract. Now the couple is asking the court to help them amend the terms of their marriage contract. Bantwini wants their marriage to be converted from “in community of property” to “out of community of property”. According to Sunday World, the award-winning musician filed a court order, requesting for his wife to be removed from their R5-million joint estates. The couple own properties, including a R3.5-million mansion in Durban, and a R1.5-million house in Joburg.

Now, less than 24 hours after the news broke, the couple have teased their fans with a new single they collaborated on together.

Taking to their social media pages the award-winning artists announced the new single with a black and white image of themselves.

In their captions which was the same for both accounts, they shared more details about the single. Titled ‘Organic #MyOrganicBody’, the single is set for release on September 18 this year.

According to the caption, ‘Organic’ was written by both Madida and Bantwini with the assistance of their three-year-old son, Shaka.

Nandi also seemed to add some spice to the news after she commented on her husband’s post.

The ‘Dance’ hitmaker said: “You’ve got to Capitalize on their lies.. and then smize! Let’s goooooo “Organic”.

This is not the first time the couple have worked together. Back in 2013 they teamed up on the remix of Madida’s hit single, ‘Good Times’ and also on Bantwini’s 'Dance'.