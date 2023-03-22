LOOK: Nasty C links up with Chris Brown, Blxckie hits the studio with Nelly Furtado

Award-winning rapper Nasty C had all of South Africa doing a double take after he posted a picture standing alongside global R&B star Chris Brown on Tuesday morning. In the image, which appeared to be taken backstage at Brown’s “Under The Influence Tour” in London, UK, on Monday evening, the two are seen posing side by side with Brown pulling a funny face.

Nasty C captioned the image: "Meet your idols". The post had drawn more than 5 000 comments by Wednesday morning, with the likes of Boity, Moozlie, Kid X, Zingah, Uncle Vinny, Cooper Pabi and DJ Zinhle applauding him. Rowlene quipped: "Damn Chris finally got to meet his idol", while Pamela Mtanga poked fun at his height in the original edited image he posted on social media to exaggerate his height. He went on to post the original image a few hours later.

The picture marks a full-circle moment after Brown co-signed the 25-year-old when he posted a clip of Nasty C rapping on the YouTube freestyle platform, On The Radar Radio, in January. "BRO WHAAAT?? (and this freestyle's almost ag 500K on OTR YouTube channel) @ontheradarradio," shared Nasty C on his Instagram profile. At the weekend, fellow Durban rapper Blxckie shared an image of himself in the studio with Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado in Los Angeles, California.

He captioned the Instagram post: "a Sydenham heights boy and Nelly Furtado". Blxckie's been in Los Angeles for the past week working with artists at several recording studios in the city. He's also been performing at a few venues across the US. "First show tonight Austin, Texas with @blxckie___ ! 🇺🇸 INTERNATIONAL BOYZ," shared DJ D Double D, who's his personal DJ.