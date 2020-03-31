LOOK: Thandiswa Mazwai celebrates her birthday 'quarantined'
Thandiswa Mazwai celebrated her 44th birthday on Tuesday, March 31 and Mzansi honoured and celebrated the musical genius that she is.
Although it seems the Covid-19 outbreak is taking so much away from us, with the enforcement of lockdowns in many countries around the world - social distancing, the inability to jog and walk our furry babies, and even visit loved ones.
Looking on the brighter side though the lockdown is also giving us something special, the opportunity to appreciate each other.
People are forced to come up with creative and unique ideas to mark special moments such as birthdays and anniversaries.
King Tha’s family did something special to celebrate her 44th birthday. Taking to Twitter, the multi-award-winning musician shared a steamy gif of herself surrounded by balloons, with a caption: “Happy birthday to me. "This is the extent of my quarantine celebrations. My family blew up all these balloons, then woke me up at midnight to sing happy birthday.”
Happy birthday to me. This is the extent of my quarantine celebrations. My family blew up all these balloons, then woke me up at midnight to sing happy birthday🥰 🎂 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Oa3Nh1vJ7z— Today is #KingThaDay (@thandiswamazwai) March 31, 2020
Taking to different social media platforms, family, friends and fans wished the "Zabalaza" star well on her special day.
"Happy Birthday! All Hail the King!! More Life, More Blessings🤗❤️," writes singer and songwriter Busiswa.
"Happy birthday❤️❤️❤️," comments TV and radio host Zizo Tshwete.
Among others Bonang Matheba, Bonnie Mbuli and DJ Fresh took to Twitter to honour King Tha.
"Happy birthday King Tha...Smiling face with 3 hearts❤Folded hands Love you! @thandiswamazwai #KingThaDay," writes media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba.
Happy birthday King Tha.🥰❤🙏 Love you! @thandiswamazwai #KingThaDay pic.twitter.com/sguVRNVz27— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 31, 2020
"Happy Birthday my beautiful friend, doing life with you has been one of my most cherished blessings," comments actress and TV host Bonnie Mbuli.
Happy Birthday my beautiful friend, doing life with you has been one of my most cherished blessings ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PsyftCx1IF— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) March 31, 2020
"Happy Birthday @thandiswamazwai!!! Your Fan forever!!!!!," adds DJ Fresh.
Happy Birthday @thandiswamazwai!!! Your Fan forever!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ee883wxefQ— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) March 31, 2020
The soundtrack for my generation. Happy birthday @thandiswamazwai Long live the King! 🤎🖤🤎 pic.twitter.com/aVAkk7lOQU— The Resolute ❤ (@KikiSebona) March 31, 2020
Happy birthday King @thandiswamazwai we don't deserve you we really do not, but since God has seen it fit to bless us with you we will honor and celebrate you in our lifetime and the next! Bless your soul 🥺— Congratulations (@hlatseful) March 31, 2020
@thandiswamazwai To the lady who brought us Zabalaza, Abenguni, Kwanele, Ntyilo Ntyilo and many authentic African Hit songs.— Edgar McKlein (@EdgarMcklein) March 31, 2020
Happy Birthday Ms Mazwai. Damn I love your music.
Hope you have a special day with your family pic.twitter.com/wHHMCW4MHQ