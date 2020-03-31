LOOK: Thandiswa Mazwai celebrates her birthday 'quarantined'

Thandiswa Mazwai celebrated her 44th birthday on Tuesday, March 31 and Mzansi honoured and celebrated the musical genius that she is.

Although it seems the Covid-19 outbreak is taking so much away from us, with the enforcement of lockdowns in many countries around the world - social distancing, the inability to jog and walk our furry babies, and even visit loved ones.

Looking on the brighter side though the lockdown is also giving us something special, the opportunity to appreciate each other.

People are forced to come up with creative and unique ideas to mark special moments such as birthdays and anniversaries.

King Tha’s family did something special to celebrate her 44th birthday. Taking to Twitter, the multi-award-winning musician shared a steamy gif of herself surrounded by balloons, with a caption: “Happy birthday to me. "This is the extent of my quarantine celebrations. My family blew up all these balloons, then woke me up at midnight to sing happy birthday.”