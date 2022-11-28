LOOK: Uncle Waffles hits Chicago, meets Chance The Rapper

Earlier in the month, Uncle Waffles announced that she’d be embarking on a tour of North America for the first time.
The tour commenced a few days ago in Illinois, Chicago. It also includes stops in Washington, Oakland, Miami, Los Angeles and Brooklyn.
“The American Dragon 🐉 🐉 USA let's have a good time 🤩🤩,” she initially announced. “Super excited to be out there for the very first time, make sure to come out!”
While in Chicago, the 22-year-old DJ sensation rocked a capacity crowd that was eating out of the palm of her hands as she played some amapiano classics and entertained with her trademark dance moves.
Among the attendees in Chicago was a special guest – multi-Grammy award-winning Chicago hero, Chance The Rapper.
Uncle Waffles set to embark on her first US tour
LOOK: Moozlie, Pearl Thusi and Uncle Waffles get creative with their Halloween looks
Five of Uncle Waffles’s most memorable moments
Uncle Waffles reflects on the 30 minutes that changed her life
Uncle Waffles’ ‘Tanzania’ hits over a million YouTube views days after release
WATCH: Uncle Waffles releases risqué video for ‘Tanzania’, celebrates going quadruple platinum
After the show, Uncle Waffles was pictured with the “No Problem” rapper backstage, along with a few other special guests.
“Chicago, you were beautiful 🫶🏾 📸: @unclesmiith,” she shared on Instagram.
On Saturday, she also sold out her show in Washington, DC. This US run comes after her tour of Australia, which saw her play in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, earlier in the month.
Chance recently announced the line-up for the Black Star Line Festival, set to be held in Accra, Ghana on January 6, 2023.
Headlined by Chance himself, the concert will also feature performances from the likes of Erykah Badu, Vic Mensa, Jeremih, Asakaa Boys, T-Pain, Sarkodie, M.anifest and Toby Nwigwe.