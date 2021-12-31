LOOK: Wizkid brings out DJ Maphorisa at Afrochella Ghana

On Wedneaday night, during Wizkid's set at Afrochella Ghana, the Nigerian afrobeats star brought out South African DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa. Phori, as he's affectionately known by fans, performed a couple of his amapiano hits, including Song of the Year contender "Izolo".

"DJ Maphorisa's live performance with Wizkid in Ghana. https://t.co/RrfpnDxsMw" DJ Maphorisa's live performance with Wizkid in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/RrfpnDxsMw — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) December 30, 2021 The pair also performed their huge 2019 hit "Sponono" as well as "Soweto Baby", which they released in 2017 alongside DJ Buckz. Afrochella also saw performances from other South African acts such as hip hop heavyweight Nasty C, DJ sensation Uncle Waffles and amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small.

Continental stars Stonebwoy, Ayra Starr, King Promise and Joey-B also performed at the festival. Ayra Starr brought out SA rising star TYLA to perform her hit, "Getting Late" during her set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAWDporry👮🏾💦 (@djmaphorisa) DJ Maphorisa has been enjoying another stellar year as he and Kabza De Small continued to lead the amapiano charge, not only in SA, but also across the continent.

His rapping moniker, Madumane has been particularly prolific this year, dishing out verses on hits by the likes of Young Stunna, Focalistic, Mellow and Sleazy and Mas Musiq. Wizkid, on the other hand, recently won Apple Music's Artist of the Year (Africa) after a massive year in which he exploded into a global star off the success of his single "Essence" and its subsequent remix featuring Justin Bieber. The song earned Wizkid numerous honours, including a Grammy nomination and Song of the Year by Rolling Stone magazine and at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrimas).