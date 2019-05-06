View this post on Instagram
We as Women we give our Men Money to Marry us. Hard working Women hide that they Marry themselves by giving their Boyfriends money to go to their families to pay Lobola. Some Women get Desperate to have that Ring on their Fingers🤣 But I don't mind showing reality cause everything that has to do with Zodwa Wabantu is real. Mine is Real,i will Marry him. Thank you @eyadiniloungenuz for Supporting me Always @jigamoney Ngiyabonga kakhulu 🙏❤️ Live your life they way you want🙌❤️ To every Woman👸 Dress/Skirt @urbanzulusa
A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on
View this post on Instagram
Price,Invoice. They were Made from Scratch 💍&💍
A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on