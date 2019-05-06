Zodwa Wabantu and Ntobeko Linda. Picture: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has over the years proven that she is a nonconformist of note, and on Sunday Mzansi’s fave went "down on bended knees" to propose to her 24-year old lover, Ntobeko Linda. A nd he said “yes”.



Taking to her official Instagram account the local dancer and socialite shared the special moment with a powerful caption that highlights the plight that most successful women face when their partners aren't doing well financially.





"We as Women we give our Men Money to Marry us. Hard working Women hide that they Marry themselves by giving their Boyfriends money to go to their families to pay Lobola. Some Women get Desperate to have that Ring on their Fingers.





She continued: But I don't mind showing reality cause everything that has to do with Zodwa Wabantu is real. Mine is Real, I will Marry him".

If you think that was dramatic enough then clearly you don't know Zodwa because the dancer also revealed the prices of the rings. She pulled receipts, showcasing that the "custom made princess style 9ct rose gold morganite and diamond" ring cost R47,826,09, while the one she bought for her bae only costs R5,217,39.





Check the images below:

The invoice:





Zodwa has previously confirmed that she's been dating Ntobeko for four years and now it seems the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level.







