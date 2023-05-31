Mafikizolo, Prince Kaybee, Blxckie set to perform at Durban July Boomtown marquee

With less than six weeks to go until the most anticipated horse racing event of the year, Hollywoodbets Durban July, one of the hottest marquees has secured its line-up.
Boomtown has announced that it has lined up some of the most popular local music artists and DJs, as well as newcomers to perform at the 2023 event.
Presented by Heineken, the 13th edition headliners include the multi-award winning Afropop music duo Mafikizolo, platinum-selling artist Prince Kaybee, hip hop royalty Blxckie, dance duo sensation Murumba Pitch, superstar DJ Fresh, local favourite Okmalukoolkat and newcomer singing sensation TenOceans, DJ duo No Comply, Shillly Mingz and Gold Max, Sino Msolo, Pcee and Justin 99.
Over the years the marquee has maintained its consistency in providing the ultimate experience in hospitality and this year promises to be no different, in fact, event organizer Sazi Ngcobo said in a statement that “Boomtown will be stepping it up a notch“.
"We have locked down an exciting selection of talent to ensure we cater for everyone. One of our main goals is to offer every guest the ultimate lifestyle experience, making everyone feel like a VIP.
“It’s been a difficult few years in the country and it’s time we remember how to celebrate life as we South Africans know how to do. The day is all about the music, the fashion and of course the horses, so see you there!”
Taking place at Greyville Racecourse on July 1 under the theme “Out of This World”, the popular lifestyle event offers lavish tiered hospitality decks and lounges, the finest entertainment and horse racing as it hosts the who’s who of the South African entertainment, sport and business worlds.