Major League DJz, DJ Lag & Elaine to represent Mzansi in YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022

Major League DJz, DJ Lag and Elaine form part of the roster of 54 artists, songwriters and producers selected to join the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022. Among the acts from Australia, Brazil, Canada, US and the UK are eight African artists based in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

Supported by the YouTube Black Voices Fund, the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022 is a development programme designed to directly support and mentor black artists, songwriters and producers worldwide. Commenting on the significance of the programme, YouTube’s head of music, Sub-Saharan, Addy Awofisayo said: “African music is taking the entire world by storm and the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund is an opportunity to both celebrate and nurture African artistry and help songwriters, producers and artists share their craft with global audiences. “Black culture is expansive and ever-changing and YouTube Music is committed to celebrating that experience through music.”

South African DJ duo Major League DJz, who started as event promoters, say that they are inspired by the people of Africa and they hope that this YouTube Black Voices journey will help ease the pandemic’s burden on artists like them: “As artists, we were the hardest hit by the pandemic. “The funding will help us ensure we continue the trajectory to take amapiano to the world. “We will continue to travel and immerse everyone and anyone who crosses our path in this beautiful African sound,” they said.

R&B singer Elaine said: “My dad also played a huge role in my love and admiration for music. “I’m constantly inspired by my experiences and my deep love for turning my feelings into art. The fund will give me – a black South African girl – the platform to be heard, seen and celebrated on a global stage.” DJ Lag, who joins the class as a songwriter/producer, describes his music as an extension of his personality.