Major League DJz nominated for BET’s Best International Act

Last night, Major League DJz took to their social media platforms to share their delight at being nominated for Best International Act at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards. "MOMMY YOUR BOYS ARE NOMINATED FOR A @BET AWARDS 😩🇺🇸🔥PIANO TO THE WORLD 🌎," the twins posted on their Twitter account.

PIANO TO THE WORLD 🌎 pic.twitter.com/7DDQnGhuW8 — MAJOR LEAGUE (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) June 1, 2022 The twin amapiano duo of Banele and Bandile Mbere are the only South African artists nominated at the awards, which is fitting given the trailblazing year they've had spearheading the global amapiano movement. They will be competing against Nigeria's Tems and Fireboy DML, Ludmilla from Brazil, Little Simz and Dave from the UK, France's Tayc and Dinos, as well as Fally Ipupa from the DRC. In what's been a landmark year already for amapiano on the global stage, the DJs will be fancying their chances of coming home with the silverware. Earlier in the year, they were also nominated at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

With the South African Music Awards (Samas) nomination party being held in Joburg next week, they'll also be confident of bagging a few nominations there. As their globe-trotting exploits continue at full speed, the duo are expected to release their eagerly anticipated album later this year. When we spoke to them last month, they revealed that there'd be plenty of surprise international acts featured on the album. What we do know for now is that they've been spotted in studio with US stars Ty Dolla Sign and Masego, as well as British rapper Stefflon Don.