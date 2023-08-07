Major League DJz perform at packed Nando’s in London to commemorate new EP

Powerhouse amapiano duo Major League DJz star on the second volume of Nando's “Extra Hot PERi-PERi Mix It Up” EP. The EP features local artists MFR Souls, Mathandos, LuuDaDeejay, Dinho and Makhanj. It also features four prominent UK drill artists, K-Trap, Kojey Radical, Lost Girl and Niko B.

To commemorate the release, the duo performed at a packed pop up at a Nando’s restaurant in London last week. “CRAZY POP UP IN LONDON LAST NIGHT,” the duo shared on Instagram afterwards. “BIG SHOUTOUT TO OUR PARTNERS @nandosuk ….. WE GOT ONE MORE TONIGHT 🇬🇧😝 SEE YOU THERE.. BIG VIBES 🤘🏾 💃🏾 #MixItUp #PrettyVibesOnly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAWELE 📿 (@majorleaguedjz) The new EP showcases a unique fusion of cultures and musical styles, and merges the sounds of amapiano with UK Drill, RnB, hip-hop and rap. The company’s PR company shared, “The ultimate embodiment of Nando's belief that ‘Life’s Better When You Mix It Up’, the EP was produced between Flame Studios in Johannesburg and Nando’s Soho recording studio in London.

“Artists were able to write and record their tracks, whilst being inspired by the collaboration process and musical influence of the two different continents.” The EP is part of an ongoing partnership with the non-profit, locally based organisation Bridges for Music, which aims to empower under-served communities across South Africa through creative education and the power of music. The Bridges Academy, which opened its doors in 2019 as a vibrant creative learning space in the heart of Langa township, offers young talent an inspiring and safe environment with world-class technology and mentorship programmes designed to help them thrive in the creative industries.