Major League DJz set to debut ‘Balcony Sessions’ in New York

Banele and Bandile Mbete, the twin DJs who collectively go by the name Major League DJz, are set to take their “Balcony Mix Africa” live DJ’ing experience to New York City on August 12. “New York City 🇺🇸 hope y’all are ready for @realbalconymixafrica this Friday!!! 🤘🏾 PIANO To The World 🎹✈️🌍,” they shared on Twitter.

PIANO To The World 🎹✈️🌍 pic.twitter.com/blYzcJRCzK — MAJOR LEAGUE (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) August 11, 2022 “Balcony Mix Africa”, which sees the twin DJs recording a live set in front of audiences across the world for their YouTube channel, has been part and parcel of their global success over the past three years. The platform’s success has seen them become frequently touring international DJs that continue to regularly play in far-flung countries like France, Italy, England, Ghana, and the US. Earlier this year, they became one of a handful of local artists to ever play the prestigious “Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival”. They later became the first SA act to sell out London’s Brixton O2 Arena.

“Thank You London We ❤️ U 4L. You Were Amazing. Next Year We Do It Again..PIANO TO THE WORLD.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAJOR LEAGUE 🎹🏆 (@majorleaguedjz) Yesterday, their viral amapiano single “Bakwa La” featuring Nvcho and Mathandos was nominated under the new South African Music Awards category, TikTok Viral Song of the Year. “from your FYP to #TikTokAtSAMA28: here are the nominees for the first ever TikTok Viral Song of the Year music category at #SAMA28”

