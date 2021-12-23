Major League DJz’s Balcony Mix comes to Cape Town

Hosted by Rémy Martin with Riky Rick, prominent DJ twins Major League DJz brought the popular virtual music experience to Cape Town. Earlier this month, the event was held at 180 Lounger, in Bree Street.

Before the duo took the decks for the night, well-known luxury fashion brand, MaXhosa by Laduma, held a mini-fashion, which included looks from their latest collection. MaXhosa by Laduma SS22 collection. Picture: Supplied Additionally, an exhibition of commissioned artwork by five local graphic artists that celebrate the music that has defined modern South African urban and pop culture was also on display. These artists are Sinenhlanhla Chauke, Phathu Nembilwi, Naledi Tshegofatso Modupi, Qondile 'Qew' Dlamini and Sonwabo Valashiya.

Sinenhlanhla Chauke, Phathu Nembilwi, Qondile 'Qew' Dlamini, Naledi Tshegofatso and Sonwabo Valashiya. Picture: Supplied Speaking about his ongoing partnership with the luxury cognac brand, the “Boss Zonke” rapper said: “We did some great things the first time around, and now with the second season of the Rémy Producers platform, we aim to turn it up a notch and give the South African cognac audience a great summer all-round, with the best drink in hand, teamed up with best local music experience, we can’t go wrong. It’s a well-deserved moment.” The “Le Plane E'Landile” producers also shared why they launched that Balcony Mix Africa sessions that have been held all over the world, including the UK, Mexico and US, with some of the local amapiano fraternity, including Sir Trill, DBN Gogo and Vigro Deep.

"Since the start of Covid, we have looked at alternative ways to drive interest in music and arts. “The Virtual Balcony Mix Africa sessions have been instrumental in launching new music and encouraging fans across Africa to stay home and stay safe but enjoy amazing music and beautiful scenery from the comfort of their homes by watching Balcony Mix Africa on YouTube." Major League DJz. Picture: Supplied Furthermore, Major League DJz shared why they teamed up with the cognac brand for this specific edition of the Balcony Mix.