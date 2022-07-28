Makhadzi, Boity and Nadia Nakai part of star-studded Miss SA finale line-up

The Miss South Africa 2022 finale is going to be a star-studded event with a line-up that offers a blend of top South African artists. A new queen will be crowned on Saturday, August 13, at Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria.

The line-up consists of chart-topping artists who are doing big things in the music industry, from collecting accolades to dominating international stages. International award-winning artist Makhadzi, R&B sensation Elaine and Seasons hitmaker Lloyiso, rappers Boity, Rouge, Nadia Nakai and Idols SA season 16 finalist Ndoni will be performing. Miss South Africa 2022 live pageant producer Relebogile Mabotja, expressed her excitement over the finale’s entertainment.

“We are very excited about the entertainment lined-up for this year’s Miss South Africa finale. We really wanted to present something new, something classic, something fresh and something unexpected in the pageant world but in line with our messaging,” she said. Radio and TV presenter, Anele Mdoda was announced as the host, she has been with Miss SA since 2013 and has judged the event five times. Survivor SA presenter Nico Panagio will be co-hosting with the 947 FM presenter. “Having the range of performers that we lined up grace our stage is only fitting for a night where we crown our next Miss South Africa. It will be a big night of enthralling performances and audiences can expect to move and to be moved during the show,” added Mabotja.

