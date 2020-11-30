Makhadzi speaks out against ex-manager’s exploitation

Limpopo-based musician, Makhadzi Muimbi, spoke up against alleged abuse and exploitation at the hands of her former manager, Rita Dee Nephawe. In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, Makhadzi details her ongoing financial woes and credits her current state of affairs to her former manager, who refuses to pay her the royalties from her album, “Matorokisi”. This is not the first time that the singer has had a social media meltdown, alleging that her former manager is pocketing all of the proceeds from her music. Earlier in the year, the “Kokovha” hitmaker exposed Nephawe for stealing her money. She wrote: “They say Facebook doesn't solve problems but sometimes can heal our hearts...now am in pain and I have no one to talk to. I am just crying alone cz (because) they switch off they phones they dont wana update me y am not receiving my money . I must just wait for them when they feel like giving me my money."

In a plea to her ex-manager, she said: “Rita dee I love you and I still need us to work but please change how you do things. Sometimes I become mad at you because of how you treat me. I will end being depressed cz (beacuse) you are damaging my mind instead of me being happy I must be stressed because of you."

The star admitted to slipping into depression, too.

She wrote: “I am tired 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 I am praying for my self I can’t cope to see someone chewing my money like this I need strength but is not easy I am depressed . 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

She continued: “I want my money 💔💔💔💔💔 I payed (paid) my picanto car she doesn’t want to change ownership names. If I can die tomorrow everything will be under her name ...meaning I was born to be a slave I am tired 💔💔💔💔😭”

The star alleged that Nephawe deleted the YouTube video of her popular hit songs “Matorokisi” and “Riya Venda”.

“The only thing I did was to ask my money from my ex-manager for my previous album Matrokisi and money for my royalties.

“What she did was to claim my money and delete all video from Ytube including Riya Venda 10milionviews and Matoroksi 8milionviews I didn't get a cent from my album😭."

While some have started a #RitaDeeMustFall campaign, others are pleading with record labels to stop the exploitation of artists and urged Makhazi to take legal action against her former manager.

Below are some of the messages of support for the singer.

And it seems Makhadzi’s social media outcry is finally paying off.