Makhadzi teases ‘break-up’ album

It’s true what they say, when artists go through difficulties, they end up creatively producing some of their best work. Multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi, who broke up with her bae and fellow musician, Master KG, about eight months ago, seems to have channelled that heartache into making a new album – which is all about her ex.

She took to her social media to share the news with fans while giving them a taste of what’s to come. The lyrics of the new song translates in English to: “Where ever you go, be happy (x2). They should nurse you well (x2), your new-found love should love you abundantly (x2), and treat you well (x2). “We’re now new to the world (x2), because you’re new to someone, I’m also new to someone else.”

Dear ex please move on and be happy, I am not crying because I stl love you, I am crying because is not easy to start a new chapter of life. "I wish you all the best! We must make sure our new partners treat us well so we can never think of turning back. "Are you ready for my album!🥹🔥"

While her fans are more than ready for her to drop the album, they couldn’t help but get emotional over the song and video of Makhadzi crying. “Ncooooh that’s a sad song 😢💔,” commented @nkhensi_. “Walking away from a toxic relationship is alwys a win for every human being,” wrote @alicemathole.