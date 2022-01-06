Makhadzi to make donation to Botswana, stirring social media controversy

South African singer and dancer Makhadzi is expanding her philanthropic work to Botswana. The award-winning performer took to social media this week to announce her one-woman show in Gaborone, as part of her African Queen album tour.

The Ghanama hitmaker also revealed that she will be donating the proceeds of the show to charity in Botswana. The show is set to take place on March 26. “I have decided to do my own One-Woman show in Botswana OWN ONE WOMAN SHOW IN BOTSWANA 🇧🇼 GABORONE. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” shared Makhadzi.

The show is set to take place on March 26, and the venue is yet to be determined. “I will take 10 per cent of my profit and donate it to charity in Botswana,” offered Makhadzi. Makhadzi’s kind gesture received mixed reactions. While some commended her generosity, others slammed her, reminding the Limpopo-born star that “charity begins at home”

Below are some of the reactions on Facebook. “Keep up the good work my Queen and always know that we love you 👑🇧🇼🇿🇦,” commented DJ Look SA. “You will be the first South African to do that, You are truly amazing Makhadzi... GOD will continue to elevate you.... SHINE☀️,” wrote Jack Bohloko.

“We are so blessed in Botswana. We love u💕 queen 👑,” said Boity Rams. “Charity begins at home,u are famous now in Botswana because of south Africa 😢,” expressed Comfort Tshepi. “We love you Khadzi but why always in Botswana? just pack your bags and leave then, coz it seems like you forgot where you came from 😏,” commented Boikanyo Katjedi

Meanwhile, Makhadzi and Master KG have rekindled their romance following their public split in 2020. Much to the fans’ surprise, the pair confirmed their romance. During their recent performance, Master KG was seen kissing Makhadzi.