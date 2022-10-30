Makhadzi’s new hit ‘Ndi Linde’ sets the tone for the summer

Multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi has become a force to be reckoned with, not only in South Africa, but internationally. The star has got fans eating out of the palm of her hand, releasing banger after banger, and her new single “Ndi Linde”, is no exception.

The three-and-a-half-minute track was released on multiple streaming platforms on Friday and sets the tone for a heated South African summer. The hitmaker said the song, like all her music, is a reflection on life. “I make music that people should resonate to, even though people may not understand my music, I speak through the universal language - music,” she said.

Listen to the track here: Sung in Venda, Makhadzi linked up with Mr Brown for the divine offering of energetic drums, soothing synths and folk-like storytelling, making it a welcomed addition to the multi-platinum star’s revered musical catalogue. “I feel proud to share my culture with the world. I want to take Venda to the world… most people ask me what genre my music is and I believe it’s healing music that makes the heart smile. I want people to receive this song in the same spirit,” she said.

It’s not the first time Makhadzi and Mr Brown conjured up magic in studio. Earlier this year, in June, the pair gave fans the hit song “MaGear” and their equally popular hit “Murahu” from her “African Queen” album. With Makhadzi widely regarded as the queen of Bolobedu dance music, her accolades know no bounds, having become the most streamed female artist in South Africa and one of the region’s most cherished stars since hitting the big time. Makhadzi’s year has also been successful with sold out one woman shows n South Africa and international tours.

“I feel great about the year as I have been nominated for an AFFRIMA, performed a sold out one woman show to 20K people. It has been a good year for me filled with lots of blessings,” she said. “Ndi Linde” is the second slice of the coming “OOO: Afro” compilation, following on from the initial teaser track “Inkululeko” – an amapiano gem helmed by South African deep house duo Artwork Sounds. The duo effortlessly join forces with renowned talents Russell Zuma and CocoSA.

Set to be unveiled on November 11, “OOO: Afro”, is an innovative new compilation album curated by the Out Of Order label in partnership with Warner Africa. It’s the first in a series of albums to be curated and released by the label, with the “OOO: Afro” record intending to spotlight a myriad of talent ranging from household names to up-and-comers across the African region. Recently, the star also teamed up with singer and reality TV star Papa Penny, and on her Instagram account she shared a video of them dancing together.