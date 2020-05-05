Mampintsha announces Babes Wodumo's sophomore album

Gqom producer Mampintsha has said his girlfriend Babes Wodumo would be releasing her sophomore album. Taking to his Instagram page, he said they are working on her second album, Gqom Queen. The album will be available for pre-order at the end of the month. He captioned the post: "Bizzy with her 2nd Album in Westink studios 🎵🔊🥁🎹 tittle Gqom' Queen... IDANDOKAZI🔥🔥🎁👸 💣 IT WILL BE READY FOR PRE ORDER END OF THE MONTH".

This comes after Wodumo went viral last month when a video of her trying to explain to the police that she was not breaking level 5 lockdown regulations as she was working, but English failed her.

Earlier this year, the controversial duo were set to star in their docuseries on Moja Love.

However, at 11th-hour court bid forced Moja Love TV channel to pull the screening of Wodumo and Mampintsha’s docuseries show, Impilo.

The show faced scrutiny after the channel promoted the show with a clip of the two gqom musicians in a dispute. The channel was accused of normalising abuse and violence in some quarters.

Mampintsha took to Instagram to explain why they had approached the courts.

He said after the circulation of a promotional video showing Wodumo hitting him and with the two in a verbal argument, the past few days had been "difficult" for the couple.

“As your entertainers, and sometimes inspirers, we always strive to keep you seeing us in a good light. However, as human beings, we accept with regret that we will fail you at times.

“Our closest friends whom we trust deeply will confirm that like all couples, we also have our ups and downs.

“We recorded a reality show with intentions to show you our lives in respect of a company we have built with your support, West Ink. The show could not have taken place with parts of our lives being shown.

“We are grateful that you have supported us during this difficult time, and the courts have, with great relief, come to our assistance,” said Mampintsha on Instagram.